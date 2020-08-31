INDIA

1-MIN READ

Prashant Bhushan Fined Re 1: Supreme Court Judgment in Contempt Case, Chronology of Events

Prashant Bhushan shows a Re 1 coin, the token fine imposed by the SC in the criminal contempt case.

On August 14, the Supreme Court had held Prashant Bhushan guilty of criminal contempt for his both tweets 'against the judiciary' and on August 24, he had filed a response refusing to apologise to the apex court while hearing argument of point of quantum of sentence.

Following is the chronology of events in which the Supreme Court on Monday imposed a token fine of Re 1 on activist-lawyer Prashant Bhushan in a contempt case, which will have to be paid by September 15.– Jun 27: Bhushan tweets about undeclared emergency in the country and the role of the Supreme Court and last four chief justices of India.

— Jun 29: Prashant Bhushan tweets about Chief Justice S A Bobde trying a Harley Davidson super-bike in his hometown Nagpur during the coronavirus outbreak.– Jul 22: SC initiates contempt proceedings against Bhushan after taking note of a complaint filed by a lawyer in this regard; issues notice to him.

— Aug 14: SC holds Bhushan guilty of criminal contempt for his both tweets 'against the judiciary'.– Aug 24: Bhushan files a response refusing to apologise to the SC while hearing the argument of point of quantum of sentence.

— Aug 25: Attorney General K K Venugopal urges SC to let Bhushan off the hook.– SC once again asks Bhushan to apologies. He refuses.

— SC reserves judgment on Bhushan's sentencing.– Aug 31: SC imposes fine of Re 1 on Bhushan, to be paid by September 15; default to lead to 3-month-jail term, debarment from practice in the apex court for 3 years.

