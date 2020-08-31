Prashant Bhushan Press Conference LIVE Updates: Lawyer to Address Media at 4pm After SC's Re 1 Fine in Contempt Case

Event Highlights
The bench, in its order, took note that Bhushan chose not to apologise or express regret despite repeated opportunities. It pulled him up for rather making statements in the press about the contempt proceedings and leaking his statements even before they were considered by the court. On August 25, the top court was urged by senior advocate Rajeev Dhavan to show "judicial statesmanship" and not make Bhushan a "martyr" by punishing him for contempt over his tweets criticising the judiciary, after the activist-lawyer rejected fresh suggestions from the court for an apology. As the top court reserved its verdict on the sentence to be awarded to Bhushan, Justice Arun Mishra, who presided over a three-judge bench, at the fag end of the nearly three-hour-long hearing had asked why he cannot seek an apology and what was wrong in using this word. Justice Mishra is demitting office on September 2.
A RECAP | Refusing to apologise for his tweets, activist-lawyer Prashant Bhushan on August 20 had said that he is shocked and pained that the Supreme Court did not provide him with the complaint on the basis of which the contempt was taken. "I do not ask for mercy. I do not appeal for magnanimity. I cheerfully submit to any punishment that court may impose", Bhushan said quoting Mahatma Gandhi.
A RECAP | Refusing to apologise for his tweets, activist-lawyer Prashant Bhushan on August 20 had said that he is shocked and pained that the Supreme Court did not provide him with the complaint on the basis of which the contempt was taken. "I do not ask for mercy. I do not appeal for magnanimity. I cheerfully submit to any punishment that court may impose", Bhushan said quoting Mahatma Gandhi.
ALSO READ | Prashant Bhushan Fined Re 1 by Supreme Court in Contempt Case, Faces 3 Month Jail if Not Paid
Prashant Bhushan is required to pay the fine by September 15 or he will be jailed for 3 months and debarred from practising for 3 years.
“My lawyer & senior colleague Rajiv Dhavan contributed 1 Re immediately after the contempt judgement today which I gratefully accepted,” Prashant Bhushan tweeted on Monday after he was fined Re 1 by the apex court.
Prashant Bhushan Contempt Case Chronology:
◕ Aug 25: SC once again asks Bhushan to apologies. He refuses.
SC reserves judgment on Bhushan's sentencing.
◕ Aug 31: SC imposes fine of Re 1 on Bhushan, to be paid by September 15; default to lead to 3-month-jail term, debarment from practice in the apex court for 3 years. (3/3)
Prashant Bhushan Contempt Case Chronology:
◕ Aug 14: SC holds Bhushan guilty of criminal contempt for his both tweets 'against the judiciary'.
◕ Aug 24: Bhushan files a response refusing to apologise to the SC while hearing argument of point of quantum of sentence.
◕ Aug 25: Attorney General KK Venugopal urges SC to let Bhushan off the hook. (2/3)
Prashant Bhushan Contempt Case Chronology:
◕ Jun 27: Bhushan tweets about undeclared emergency in the country and the role of the Supreme Court and last four chief justices of India.
◕ Jun 29: Bhushan tweets about Chief Justice S A Bobde trying a Harley Davidson super-bike in his hometown Nagpur during the coronavirus outbreak.
◕ Jul 22: SC initiates contempt proceedings against Bhushan after taking note of a complaint filed by a lawyer in this regard; issues notice to him. (1/3)
Prashant Bhushan to Hold Press Conference at 4pm | Prashant Bhushan will hold a press conference at 4pm today where he will speak about his future course of action.
Bhushan Faces 3 Month Jail if Re 1 Fine Not Paid | A bench headed by Justice Arun Mishra said Bhushan must deposit Re 1 by September 15. If the lawyer fails to do so, he will be jailed for 3 months besides a debarment from practice for a period of 3 years. The bench, also comprising Justices BR Gavai and Krishna Murari, said an order on sentencing was a must in the given circumstances.
Bhushan Held Guilty of Criminal Contempt on August 14 |On August 14, the bench had held Bhushan guilty of criminal contempt. It had then maintained that judges' magnanimity cannot be stretched to become a weakness against “malicious and calculated attack on judiciary.""The scurrilous/malicious attacks by the alleged contemnor No.1 (Bhushan) are not only against one or two judges but the entire Supreme Court in its functioning of the last six years. Such an attack which tends to create disaffection and disrespect for the authority of this Court cannot be ignored. The alleged contemnor has attempted to scandalise the entire institution of the Supreme Court,” the conviction order had stated.
The court agreed with Attorney General KK Venugopal's submissions that there does not need to be a stringent punishment or a jail term for Bhushan in view of his contribution as a lawyer. The bench, in its order, took note that Bhushan chose not to apologise or express regret despite repeated opportunities. It pulled him up for rather making statements in the press about the contempt proceedings and leaking his statements even before they were considered by the court.
A bench headed by Justice Arun Mishra said Bhushan must deposit Re 1 by September 15.If the lawyer fails to do so, he will be jailed for 3 months besides a debarment from practice for a period of 3 years. The bench, also comprising Justices BR Gavai and Krishna Murari, said an order on sentencing was a must in the given circumstances.
Prashant Bhushan shows a Re 1 coin, the token fine imposed by the SC in the criminal contempt case.
The apex court on August 14 had held Bhushan guilty of criminal contempt for his two derogatory tweets against the judiciary saying they cannot be said to be a fair criticism of the functioning of the judiciary made in the public interest. On August 25, Dhavan, representing Bhushan, had suggested that the top court recall the August 14 verdict convicting him for contempt of court and not impose any sentence and urged it to not only close the case but also to bring an end to the controversy.
Attorney General K K Venugopal requested the court to forgive Bhushan with a message that he should not repeat this act. The bench also comprising Justices B R Gavai and Krishna Murari, had given 30 minutes to Bhushan to "think over" on withdrawing his statements made in the court and said he made "disparaging remarks against the institution and the judges". Venugopal had said Bhushan, who has been refusing to tender an unconditional apology for the tweets, should withdraw all statements and express regret.
The bench on August 20 had granted time till Monday to Bhushan to reconsider his "defiant statement" and tender "unconditional apology" for the contemptuous tweets. Referring to Bhushan's statements and his refusal to apologise, the bench had told Venugopal that mistakes were committed by all but they needed to be accepted, but here Bhushan was not willing to accept that. Dhavan had argued that reprimanding Bhushan like "don't do it again" as suggested by the attorney general will not be correct and instead a statesman-like message should be there like "Mr Bhushan though we disagree with many things, but from next time you should be more responsible".
Bhushan in his statement had refused to offer an apology to the Supreme Court for his two tweets against the judiciary, saying what he expressed represented his bona fide belief which he continued to hold.
