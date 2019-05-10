Praveen Pardeshi to Replace Ajoy Mehta as Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation Chief

Praveen Pardeshi, a 1985-batch IAS officer has been appointed as the chief of the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation. He replaces Ajoy Mehta, who has been appointed as the State’s new chief secretary in a major bureaucratic reshuffle within the State government.Pardeshi had previously been the additional chief secretary to the Chief Minister and has been an important member of Devendra Fadnavis’ core team since 2014.The 57-year-old bureaucrat was initially brought in as Principal Secretary when Devendra Fadnavis took charge as the CM soon came to take up the mantle of the additional chief secretary.A trusted officer, Pardeshi is well known for his efficiency. Recently, he played a crucial role in coordinating the relief efforts towards Kerala during the floods.He has also held positions under several departments including Revenue and Forest and was among the frontrunners for the post of the civic chief. Pardeshi will take charge as the Municipal commissioner on Monday.Mehta, a 1984-batch IAS officer, on the other hand, will succeed UPS Madan. Mehta had held the position of civic chief since April 2015.