Pravin Togadia to March from Lucknow to Ayodhya for Ram Temple

International Hindu Parishad president Pravin Togadia on Saturday said he would march from Lucknow to Ayodhya on October 21 to press for the construction of a Ram temple.He said if the BJP government can bring a law for making triple talaq an offence then why not for the construction of the Ram temple in Ayodhya."The BJP has people from Ayodhya to New Delhi and from a peon to the prime minister are of the BJP, but Ram temple is still a dream. If the BJP government can bring a law for making triple talaq an offence, then why not for a Ram temple", Tagodia said.He said people from all castes should be respected and human dignity maintained.Miffed over the BJP for building a new headquarter in Delhi, Tagodia claimed that Rs 500 crore was spent on it, but "Ram was living in a tent".Togadia demanded the BJP to implement the uniform civil code, two-child policy, abolish Article 370 and evict illegal immigrants.