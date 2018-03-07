Pravin Togadia’s Car Hit by Truck in Surat, Alleges Conspiracy to Kill Him

Vishwa Hindu Parishad leader Parvin Togadia had a close shave on Wednesday as his car was hit by a truck on a highway near Surat. Togadia escaped unhurt and alleged that it was a conspiracy to kill him.He also claimed that despite being under Z-category security cover, no escort car was provided to him. “It is the responsibility of the state government to provide an escort car apart from another car that has security personnel. I had informed the state government a day in advance that I would be travelling from Vadodara to Surat,” he said.“This means that apart from one vehicle for security, another escort vehicle should have been provided in Vadodara, Bharuch and Surat districts. When the accident took place, only one vehicle was there. The escort vehicle was not present,” the VHP leader added.The driver of the truck, who made no attempt to escape after the accident, has been taken into custody. He told the police that he tried to stop the truck, but the brakes failed and he hit Togadia’s car. The truck then hit the divider and came to a halt.But Togadia alleged that the driver did not apply the brakes intentionally. He said the call details of the truck driver for the past three months should be checked. But he did not name anyone that he believed could harm him and maintained that he had full faith in the Gujarat police.When he was specifically asked whom he thought was against him or wanted to get him killed, the firebrand Hindutva champion shot back, “Hindus of Gujarat and India will decide for themselves who wants to get rid of me. But I will continue to fight for the cause of Hindus like I have been doing for 25 years now. Nobody can stop me from doing so.”Earlier, in January, Togadia had gone missing for a day and was allegedly found in an unconscious state from near the airport after the Rajasthan police had visited Ahmedabad with an arrest warrant against him. Togadia had alleged then that the state machinery was being used against him.