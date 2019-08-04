Take the pledge to vote

Pray for Her Complete Recovery, Says Kuldeep Sengar about Unnao Rape Survivor

The rape survivor and the advocate were injured on Sunday when a truck hit their car in Rae Bareli. Her two aunts were killed in the accident.

PTI

Updated:August 4, 2019, 11:08 PM IST
Pray for Her Complete Recovery, Says Kuldeep Sengar about Unnao Rape Survivor
The main accused in Unnao rape scandal BJP MLA Kuldeep Singh Sanger being shifted from Sitapur prison to appear before Delhi court, Sunday, Aug03, 2019. (PTI Photo)
Lucknow: Uttar Pradesh MLA Kuldeep Singh Sengar, jailed in a case of rape of a minor girl, claimed on Sunday that there was a "political conspiracy" to frame him and demanded a thorough probe into the car crash that left the rape survivor injured and two dead.

"I would also pray to God that both the advocate and the pidhitaa (Unnao rape survivor) recover fully," Sengar told reporters outside Sitapur jail when he was being taken to Delhi.

He was being taken to Delhi by a CBI team, the Sitapur jail superintendent said.

The rape survivor and the advocate were injured on Sunday when a truck hit their car in Rae Bareli. Her two aunts were killed in the accident.

Sengar and nine others were booked for murder by the CBI after the rape survivor's family alleged foul play.

"There should be thorough probe to ascertain whether it was an accident or a conspiracy. All the angles must be probed. All this is a political conspiracy aimed at me."

"All the allegations, which have been levelled against me are political in nature. If helping someone is a crime, then what will we people from politics do? Some people have become weak and have resorted to political conspiracy against me," he said.

He also demanded an impartial probe into the entire incident.

