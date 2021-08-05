Pray in Tamil at 47 Tamil Nadu Temples As Stalin Govt Introduces Option from Tomorrow

The Tamil Nadu government has introduced an option for people in the state to pray in Tamil from tomorrow in 47 chosen temples. This comes with the introduction of ‘Annai Thamizhil Archanai’, meaning ‘prayers in mother tongue Tamil’ by Chief Minister MK Stalin-led DMK government, NDTV reported. However, the current option of offering prayers in Sanskrit will also continue.

According to the new plan, the priests have been given training on how to conduct prayers in Tamil. For devotees, who want to avail the option, names and mobile numbers of the priests will be displayed at the temples.

Minister for Hindu Religious and Charitable Endowments PK Sekar Babu, during launching the initiative at Chennai’s Kapaleeshwarar Temple, said that the idea was conceived in 1974 and “we have had this in the state in the past”.

He said the idea is now being implemented as per the advice of CM Stalin, adding that this would appeal to all sections of the society.

The state government is now planning to implement the idea to all temples in the state after imparting Tamil language training to the priests.

The DMK has been historically opposed to imposition of Hindi and Sanskrit in the state. Its anti-Hindi agitation in the 1960s had propelled the party to power in the state.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here