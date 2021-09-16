Prayagraj: Coffin With Body Disappears From Train, Found in MP After 16 Hours

A coffin with a woman’s body disappeared from a moving train due to the carelessness of the railway officials, and it took them at least 16 hours to trace it again and hand it back to the family. An old woman named Sarvari Begum was suffering from cancer and receiving treatment from TATA hospital of Mumbai. Three days ago, she died in the hospital. Her family decided to bring her body in a coffin to Prayagraj on a train and then take it to the Patti area of Uttar Pradesh’s Pratapgad. The family booked their tickets in sleeper class of train no. 12167, which runs from Lokmanya Tilak Terminus to Manduwadih and for the coffin booked the SLR coach where belongings are kept. In Mumbai, the family got the coffin placed in an SLR coach.

On September 13 when the family went to the SLR coach to take the coffin, they were told that it is missing and has probably fallen somewhere in the way. The family created a stir from Mumbai to Jabalpur. RPF was put on alert everywhere. Officials took it seriously after which the coffin was found in the Maihar district of Madhya Pradesh in the bushes near the track. The coffin was broken from many places and the body too was harmed. The coffin was sent to Prayagraj around 4 pm on Tuesday in another train after repairing it.

Then, after hours of formalities, the body was given to the family and they reached Pratapgad late at night. As a result, the last rites were conducted on Wednesday afternoon. The CPRO of North Central Railway Zone, Dr Shivam Sharma, initially tried to get away by calling it a mistake of another zone. When he was reminded that Prayagraj Chheoki is in his zone he talked about the proceedings done by the railway department. He said that RPF officers of Jabalpur informed that a mad man broke the seal of the SLR coach hence the coffin fell.

