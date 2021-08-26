Prayagraj Court Reserves Verdict in Fake Degree Case of UP Deputy CM Keshav Prasad Maurya

The Additional Chief Judicial Magistrate court of Prayagraj has on Wednesday reserved its verdict in the alleged fake degree case of Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya.

On the last day of hearing on August 11, ACJM Namrata Singh had ordered a preliminary inquiry into the case by SHO Cantt and sought a report within a week. However, SHO Cantt has informed the court about the non-completion of the preliminary inquiry citing workload and sought ten days of time to conclude the probe.

Singh, expressing displeasure over this, reprimanded him.

Based on an observation of the Supreme Court, during the hearing of Priyanka Srivastava v State of UP case, which had ordered that preliminary investigation must be wrapped up with seven days, the ACJM court is expected to give its verdict soon.

In the application filed by RTI activist and senior BJP leader Diwakar Tripathi, serious allegations have been made against Deputy CM Keshav Prasad Maurya. The application states that Deputy CM Keshav Prasad Maurya contested the 2007 elections from the City West assembly constituency. After this, he also contested the assembly elections from Sirathu in 2012 and has also contested the Lok Sabha elections from Phulpur in 2014.

He has put in his educational certificate the first and second degrees issued by the Hindi Sahitya Sammelan, which is not recognized by the state government or any board. The Deputy CM is accused that on the basis of this degree, he has also obtained a petrol pump from the Indian Oil Corporation.

The RTI activist has alleged that different years are also recorded in the educational certificates. They have no recognition. According to Diwakar Tripathi, he had demanded action by giving applications to the local police station, SSP, various ministries of the UP government and even the central government. But as no action was taken, after which he had to approach the court.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here