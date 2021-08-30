Prayagraj Hospitals Set Up Paediatric ICU Wards For Possible Third Covid-19 Wave

The effects of the second Covid-19 wave have almost subsided in Uttar Pradesh which is reporting daily infections in double figures with an active caseload of just 265 as of August 30. However, the looming possibility of a third wave of the pandemic is forcing the state government to prepare for the unknown. Since children are expected to be the vulnerable group when the next wave arrives, the Uttar Pradesh administration is building paediatric ICU wards in all the government hospitals.

In Prayagraj, several government hospitals have been equipped with special paediatric ICU wards. The Swaroop Rani Nehru (SRN) Hospital, which is attached with Moti Lal Nehru Medical College, has launched a 100-bed ward in its building. Similarly, a 20-bed ward has also come up at the Tej Bahadur Sapru Hospital. Moreover, a 20-bed SDU ward and 28 isolation beds have also been set up at the hospital for the care of children during the possible third wave.

The administration has also taken care of the entertainment aspect of children when they will be admitted to these hospitals. To make the KIDS feel at home, paintings of cartoons have been drawn on the walls of the ward.

Tej Bahadur Sapru Hospital’s Chief Medical Superintendent (CMS), Kiran Malik, said even the bravest of the people get scared in ICU ward, and therefore, they have made a home-like environment at the hospital so children don’t feel alienated. Malik added that only wall paintings have been prepared for now, but they are also bringing in toys to fulfil the entertainment quotient of the kids.

Malik said that besides hospital beds, they have also stocked up on oxygen and medicines to fight the speculated third wave. A high-level team inspected the preparations at the hospital through a mock drill, and were satisfied with the arrangements.

