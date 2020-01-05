Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu ଓଡ଼ିଆ Odia
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » India
1-min read

Prayagraj Police Deploy ‘Anti-begging Squad’ to Keep Thugs in Check Ahead of Annual Magh Mela

Police said anti-social elements could enter the Mela area in the guise of beggars as that would allow them uninterrupted movement in the area.

IANS

Updated:January 5, 2020, 1:43 PM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
Prayagraj Police Deploy ‘Anti-begging Squad’ to Keep Thugs in Check Ahead of Annual Magh Mela
Home Minister Amit Shah addresses a rally in New Delhi on Sunday. (Photo tweeted by @BJP4India)

Prayagraj: With just five days left for the annual Magh Mela to begin, the authorities are leaving no stone unturned to ensure foolproof safety and security of pilgrims.

For the first time, the police have formed a special squad to check begging in the Mela area.

The police have already verified credentials of 1,200-odd people but beggars usually arrive form unknown places and throng the Mela area to receive alms that are given by devotees.

SP (Magh Mela) Puja Yadav said, "For the first time, an anti-begging squad has been mobilized to spare pilgrims the harassment. Adequate forces have been deployed at all police stations and outposts."

According to intelligence inputs, anti-social elements could enter the Mela area in the guise of beggars since that would allow them uninterrupted movement in the area and in the various religious camps that are set up during the 43-day long Mela.

She said that the intelligence wing was compiling security inputs and the Mela area would be turned into a fortress.

The stringent security measures are being implemented in the wake of the Supreme Court order on Ram temple in Ayodhya and also recent protests against the amended citizenship law.

"We have a concrete plan in place. Three special teams have been assigned the task of verification of credentials. We also have a two-tier safety plan for devotees taking the holy dip. Apart from deep-water barricading at all Ghats, nets have been installed too," the SP added.

The authorities have already seized six boats for not having life vests while 24 others have been let off with a warning.

"Boatmen who are not applying for the mandatory life jackets may lose their license," The SP said.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram