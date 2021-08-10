Prayagraj Residents Bathe in Flood Water as Ganga, Yamuna Swell

With the Ganga and Yamuna rivers in Uttar Pradesh flowing above the danger mark, several districts in the state have been flooded. The situation in Prayagraj, has worsened due to the incessant rainfall. Floodwater has entered thousands of homes with people facing problems of power outage. Lakhs of people have been forced to stay inside their homes as continuous downpour has severely impacted the transport system.

Daraganj, Chhota Baghara, Salori, Newada and other areas of Prayagraj have been submerged in floodwater. In the Daraganj, the road connecting Bakshi Bandh to Nag Vasuki temple is under 10-feet-deep water.

Despite several homes being under water, the residents are not letting their spirits down. Young people and other locals in Daraganj are bathing in the floodwater and having the feeling of being in a waterpark.

According to the residents, there is no electricity supply for the last five days and the water taps have also dried up. With no water supply at their home, the residents are taking solace in the floodwater to clean themselves.

Most of the people in the low-lying areas are echoing the sentiments of the Daraganj residents as the incessant rainfall has wreaked havoc in Prayagraj and several other districts of Uttar Pradesh. People who have multiple floors in their houses are able to take shelter in the upper segments of their buildings.

The National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) is on the ground leading the evacuation of those stranded due to the floods. People are, however, angry over the district administration not taking any precautionary measures.

Amid the precarious situation, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted heavy rainfall in northern Uttar Pradesh over the next few days.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here