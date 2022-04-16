Prayagraj Shocker: Family of Five, Including 5-Yr-Old, Found Dead at Home; Throats of Mom, Children Slit

Five members of a family, including a five-year-old child, were found dead inside their locked house in Khagalpur village of Prayagraj on Saturday, sending shockwaves throughout the district.

While the body of 42-year-old Rahul Tiwari was found hanging from a noose, the bodies of his wife Preethi (38) and daughters aged 12, seven and five were found on a blood-soaked bed with their throats slit.

The family reportedly hailed from Kaushambi and lived in a rented accommodation in Khagalpur village of Nawabganj. The incident is suspected to have taken place on Friday night. The next morning, seeing no movement from the house, some concerned neighbours knocked on the door and called out to the family. When no one answered or opened the door, they informed the police.

Police officials from the Nawabganj Police Station then reached the spot and broke open the door to see Tiwari’s body hanging and his family murdered in their bed. The bodies were sent for post-mortem, and forensic experts and dog squads were called to the scene. The motive for the brutal murders was yet to be ascertained.

Advertisement

Expressing grief over the incident, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath directed senior officers to reach the spot and investigate to ensure strict action against the guilty.

The Samajwadi Party, meanwhile, attacked the government on law and order.

“Day and date has changed but jungle raj has not changed in UP… Entire UP is shivering due to criminals. The CM should tell where his bulldozer is working?” the SP’s official handle tweeted.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and IPL 2022 Live Updates here.