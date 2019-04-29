English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
'Praying for Everyone': PM Modi Asks Officials to Take Preventive Measures for Cyclone Fani
Cyclone Fani, that has been gaining strength in the south-east Bay of Bengal, is likely to intensify into a very severe cyclonic storm in the next 24 hours, the weather department said on Sunday.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi
New Delhi: Expressing concern over the situation arising due to Cyclone Fani, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said he had spoken to officials to take preventive measure and provide assistance.
It is likely to bring light to moderate rain across Tamil Nadu and Andhra Pradesh over the next two days.
"Spoke to officials regarding the situation arising due to Cyclone Fani. Asked them to take preventive measures and be prepared to provide all possible assistance. Also urged them to work closely with Governments of the affected states. Praying for everyone's safety and wellbeing," Modi tweeted.
