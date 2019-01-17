English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Pre-filled Income Tax Return Forms by Next Year, Refunds to be Processed in a Day
The return processing and refund time from the current average of 63 days is aimed to be reduced, by providing an incentive for processing refunds within a day and charging a penalty for delay
Tax payers fill up forms before submitting their income tax returns. (Reuters)
Loading...
New Delhi: The wait for getting income tax refunds and the difficulty encountered in filling I-T forms may soon be over. Union Cabinet has cleared an ambitious Rs 4,242-crore project for integrated e-filing and centralised processing.
The project will reduce the return processing and refund time from the current average of 63 days. The Centre is building in an incentive for the service provider to process refunds in a day and there will be a penalty in case the work is not completed within 30 days.
The project will be implemented by Infosys and will take around 15 months to be executed.
Once the new mechanism is in place, taxpayers will get a pre-filled form in their income tax account which will have their name, Permanent Account Number (PAN) and other details. In addition, the columns related to salary, interest income and tax deducted at source captured in the 26AS forms will also be there. Taxpayers can add to the form by adding other income that may have accrued but not reported to the tax department earlier.
Elaborating on the decision, minister for railways Piyush Goyal also said there will a system for quicker rectification of mistakes.
"By faster processing of returns and issue of refunds to the taxpayer's bank account directly without any interface with the department, by adhering to international best practices and standards (ISO certification) and by providing processing status updates and speedy communication using mobile app, email, SMS and on the department website, the decision will ensure transparency and accountability," an official statement said.
The project will reduce the return processing and refund time from the current average of 63 days. The Centre is building in an incentive for the service provider to process refunds in a day and there will be a penalty in case the work is not completed within 30 days.
The project will be implemented by Infosys and will take around 15 months to be executed.
Once the new mechanism is in place, taxpayers will get a pre-filled form in their income tax account which will have their name, Permanent Account Number (PAN) and other details. In addition, the columns related to salary, interest income and tax deducted at source captured in the 26AS forms will also be there. Taxpayers can add to the form by adding other income that may have accrued but not reported to the tax department earlier.
Elaborating on the decision, minister for railways Piyush Goyal also said there will a system for quicker rectification of mistakes.
"By faster processing of returns and issue of refunds to the taxpayer's bank account directly without any interface with the department, by adhering to international best practices and standards (ISO certification) and by providing processing status updates and speedy communication using mobile app, email, SMS and on the department website, the decision will ensure transparency and accountability," an official statement said.
| Edited by: Aditya Sharma
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Kumbh Chronicles: The Man Who Shunned Comforts of Melbourne to be a Sadhu
-
Tuesday 15 January , 2019
News18 Explains: Sedition Vs Free Speech, What Amounts To Sedition
-
Tuesday 15 January , 2019
Watch : Traditional Bull-Taming Event ‘Jallikattu’ Begins in Madurai
-
Friday 11 January , 2019
Delhi Reacts to the 10% Reservation Bill For Economically Weaker Sections : Political, Helpful or Baseless?
-
Saturday 12 January , 2019
News18 Excerpts: Maya-Akhilesh Historic Press Conference, Both Parties to Contest On 38 Seats Each
Kumbh Chronicles: The Man Who Shunned Comforts of Melbourne to be a Sadhu
Tuesday 15 January , 2019 News18 Explains: Sedition Vs Free Speech, What Amounts To Sedition
Tuesday 15 January , 2019 Watch : Traditional Bull-Taming Event ‘Jallikattu’ Begins in Madurai
Friday 11 January , 2019 Delhi Reacts to the 10% Reservation Bill For Economically Weaker Sections : Political, Helpful or Baseless?
Saturday 12 January , 2019 News18 Excerpts: Maya-Akhilesh Historic Press Conference, Both Parties to Contest On 38 Seats Each
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Australian Open: Clinical Rafael Nadal Overwhelms Matthew Ebden
- Inside Farhan Akhtar's Romantic Birthday: Shibani Arranges Special Screening of 'A Star Is Born'
- Yes, I'm in Love: 'Manikarnika' Star Ankita Lokhande Confirms Dating Vicky Jain
- Amazon Prime Music Introduces Hands Free Feature: Here Are The Details
- 'Africa' by Toto to Play On Loop for Eternity as Sound Installation in Namibia Desert
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results