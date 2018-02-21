Pre-Investor Summit Dinner: Lucknow Food is like 'Ghar Ka Khana', Says Anand Mahindra

: The Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh Yogi Adityanath hosted a lavish dinner for the guests of UP Investors' Summit 2018 at his residence on Tuesday on the eve of Summit.CM Yogi welcomed former Mauritus President and Prime Minister Anerood Jugnauth and his wife Sarojini, ambassadors of The Netherlands, Czech and Finland, delegates from Japan and Thailand Mahindra group chairman Anand Mahindra and Dr Naresh Trehan and a host of top-notch industry honchos at his official residence on Tuesday.The UP CM Yogi Adityanath, met every one with warmth and played a perfect host, and received many dignitaries on the gate itself and seeing off many of them. UP Governor Ram Naik, Union minister Suresh Prabhu, Union home minister Rajnath Singh were present on the occasion of dinner hosted on the eve of two-day Investors' Summit.Chairman of the Mahindra Group, Anand Mahindra tweeted, "I need to now sleep early just to digest the amazing cuisine at this dinner. Absolutely delicious, mainly because it tasted just like Ghar Ka Khana....Which was special because Lucknow was my late mother's hometown..” Anand Mahindra’s mother used to teach at IT Girls College in Lucknow.https://twitter.com/anandmahindra/status/965997767972794368According to State Health minister Siddharthnath Singh, "Most delegates gave positive signals and also expressed their keenness to invest in the state. Many of them were of the view that the situation in the state has changed for good," he said.Max Hospital MD and CEO Rajit Mehta, Appollo Hospitals MD Ashok Bajpai, Cadila Pharma CMD Rajeev I Modi along with a delegation from US-based Metronics, dealing in cardiac care, were also present at the dinner.Among few other top industrialists, Torrent group chariman emeritus Sudhir Mehta, ReNew Power CEO Sumant Sinha, ITC CEO Sanjeev Puri, World Bank's Rashmi Shankar and Tarun Sahni of Triveni Group also attended the dinner at 5 Kalidas Marg, the official residence of CM Yogi Adityanath.