1-min read

Pre-Monsoon Showers Lash Parts of Rajasthan

In past 24 hours, Banasthali recorded 17.2 mm of rainfall, followed by 7 mm in Sawai Madhopur, 4.1 mm in Jaipur, 2 mm in Eranpura Road and 1.1 mm in Pilani town of Jhunjhunu district of Rajasthan.

PTI

Updated:June 18, 2019, 4:35 PM IST
Pre-Monsoon Showers Lash Parts of Rajasthan
For Representation
Jaipur: Pre-monsoon rains lashed parts of Rajasthan in the past 24 hours due to the effect of Cyclone Vayu, a meteorological department official said.

However, the monsoon is expected to arrive in the desert state in the first week of July, the official said. In the past 24 hours, Banasthali recorded 17.2 mm of rainfall, followed by 7 mm in Sawai Madhopur, 4.1 mm in Jaipur, 2 mm in Eranpura Road and 1.1 mm in Pilani town of Jhunjhunu district, he said.

Sri Ganganagar and Barmer experienced light showers, the official said. The maximum temperature remained between 31-40 degrees Celsius in most of the cities. ​

