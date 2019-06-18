English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Pre-Monsoon Showers Lash Parts of Rajasthan
In past 24 hours, Banasthali recorded 17.2 mm of rainfall, followed by 7 mm in Sawai Madhopur, 4.1 mm in Jaipur, 2 mm in Eranpura Road and 1.1 mm in Pilani town of Jhunjhunu district of Rajasthan.
Jaipur: Pre-monsoon rains lashed parts of Rajasthan in the past 24 hours due to the effect of Cyclone Vayu, a meteorological department official said.
However, the monsoon is expected to arrive in the desert state in the first week of July, the official said. In the past 24 hours, Banasthali recorded 17.2 mm of rainfall, followed by 7 mm in Sawai Madhopur, 4.1 mm in Jaipur, 2 mm in Eranpura Road and 1.1 mm in Pilani town of Jhunjhunu district, he said.
Sri Ganganagar and Barmer experienced light showers, the official said. The maximum temperature remained between 31-40 degrees Celsius in most of the cities.
