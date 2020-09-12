Pre-paid Auto-rickshaw Facility Set Up At Shivaji Stadium Metro Station

New Delhi: Seeking to enhance last-mile connectivity for passengers, a pre-paid auto-rickshaw hiring facility has been set up at the Shivaji Stadium metro station on the Airport Express Line which resumed services on Saturday after a gap of over five months, officials said. The Airport Line connects New Delhi metro station and Dwarka Sector-21 metro station via stations of the Delhi Airport.

“This (pre-paid auto-rickshaw hiring) is a permanent facility, set up by us in partnership with Delhi Traffic Police to enhance last-mile connectivity and to regulate vehicular traffic around the station in central Delhi,” a senior DMRC official said. The Delhi Metro resumed its full services on Saturday, with the Airport Express Line re-opening after a hiatus of over 170 days due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

With this, all corridors of the DMRC network are now in operation with the timing of services following the schedule (6 am-11 pm) as was before the urban transporter was closed on March 22 to contain the spread of the coronavirus infection. “With the resumption of service on the Airport Express Line, all lines of the Delhi Metro network are now open! Remember to follow the guidelines when travelling,” the DMRC tweeted with the hashtag Metro Back On Track.

It also posted a video clip of two moving trains on Airport Line passing by each other soon after the services began at 6 am. Later, it also tweeted about the new auto-rickshaw facility at Shivaji Stadium station. “To regulate traffic movement around the Shivaji Stadium station, DMRC along with Delhi Traffic Police have set-up a pre-paid auto-rickshaw service at the station with necessary approvals from NDMC. This service will help optimise access to last-mile connectivity for passengers,” it said.

On Monday, the Delhi Metro resumed services with the curtailed operation of the Yellow Line and Rapid Metro, since the closure of the urban transporter in March.

