Pre-primary Schools in Uttar Pradesh Now Need to Get Mandatory Government Recognition

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has instructed that all pre-primary schools running across the state will have to get a mandatory recognition from the Uttar Pradesh government for its functioning. As of now, no such recognition was needed to run any pre-primary or play school in Uttar Pradesh.

Acting on the Chief Minister’s order, the Department of Basic Education is now preparing a list of guidelines for all pre-primary schools. The government will keep a check on fees charged by such play or pre-primary schools. Apart from this, Anganwadi centers will be developed like play or pre-primary schools.

More than 2,000 play or pre-primary schools are being operated in state’s capital city Lucknow alone. Many localities have opened play schools in their houses and charge a hefty fees from the parents.

Under the guidelines of National Education Policy, the government is going to make the recognition of play or pre-primary schools mandatory. Under this, the accountability of schools will also be fixed for the safety of children.

A pre-primary unit has been formed under the Samagra Shiksha Abhiyan to recognise pre-primary schools and frame a set of rules for the same. This committee will decide on standards and schemes related to pre-primary level education. Under the new rules, the government will include children from three to six years of age in formal education. Currently, children up to the age of 6 years are included in formal education from class one.

Like council schools, Anganwadi centers for young children will be developed like play schools. For this, Anganwadi workers will also be trained by March 31. Private institutions will have to seek recognition from the Basic Education Council to open play schools. Around 1.89 lakh Anganwadi centers are being operated in 75 districts of Uttar Pradesh where children aged 6 years will be given education along with nutrition.