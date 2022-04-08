CHANGE LANGUAGE
Precaution Dose Now Available for 18+ Group at Pvt Centres, Vaccination to Begin from April 10

Precaution Dose to be now available to 18+ population group from 10th April, 2022, at Private Vaccination Centres.

Booster Dose in India: About 96% of all 15+ population in the country have received at least one Covid-19 vaccine dose while about 83% of 15+ population has received both the doses

The Centre on Friday announced that the precaution dose can now be administered to all those above the age of 18. The vaccination will begin from April 10 at private centres. Earlier, the government had started these booster shots for those above 60 and healthcare workers.

On-going free vaccination programme through government vaccination centres for first and second dose as well as precaution dose to healthcare workers, frontline workers and 60+ population would continue and would be accelerated, the ministry of Health and Family Welfare said.

About 96% of all 15+ population in the country have received at least one Covid-19 vaccine dose while about 83% of 15+ population has received both the doses. Speaking to News18, Dr Naresh Trehan, chairman and managing director of Medanta Hospitals, called it a welcome step. He said that the government has taken a good step.

first published:April 08, 2022, 14:59 IST