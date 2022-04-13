Precautionary Covid Vaccine Dose Drive Gets a Boost, Students, Officegoers Expected to Participate

After a dull response on the opening day, the demand for booster shots or precautionary Covid vaccine doses at private healthcare centres seems to be picking up.

While the numbers haven’t gone up phenomenally, hospital chains across India are anticipating good response in the coming days.

On April 13, around 60,000 doses were administered – six times higher than the first day (April 10), when only 10,000 doses were administered. On April 12, around 45,000 booster shots were administered.

By July 9, 2021, around 7.03 crore second doses of Covid-19 vaccine were administered. These individuals are now eligible for booster shots.

The response is mixed and hospitals expect the enthusiasm to grow with time.

Apollo Hospitals Group is witnessing a “steadily growing enthusiastic response” to the Covid precaution dose programme. “We are also receiving many inquiries on the eligibility for the precautionary dose, which is nine months after the administration of the second dose,” Sangita Reddy, joint managing director of the group, told News18.com.

Karthik Rajagopal, chief operating officer at Manipal Hospitals, anticipates that “the back-to-office population may avail this opportunity the most” in the coming days.

Rajagopal told News18.com, “The hospital chain has crossed 2,000 doses in the past three days across its network of 27 hospitals.”

New-Delhi based Aakash Healthcare – super specialty hospital run by education group, Aakash Institute – has administered 121 booster doses as of April 12.

“As can be seen, fewer people are coming to get their booster shots these days. However, as the number of Covid cases rises and the fourth wave of coronavirus approaches, it’s critical to get this precautionary dose as soon as possible,” said Dr Jyoti Mishra, medical superintendent and unit head, Aakash Healthcare, Dwarka.

Another Delhi-based Indian Spinal Injuries Center (ISIC), which has administered 200 shots in the first three days to the population above 18 years, also said that they are expecting more working population and college students in the coming days.

WHY YOU SHOULD OPT FOR IT

A booster shot, as a precautionary dose, helps increase protection against Covid-19, as the effect of the initial vaccine dose wanes over a period of time.

According to Reddy from Apollo Hospitals, “The precaution dose adds a layer of protection for those who are fully vaccinated and is especially beneficial for those who have a compromised immune system and existing comorbidities.”

Reddy said the booster dose will help the recovery of our lives and economy.

Both the doses, along with a booster shot, are important and play a vital role in the fight against Covid, believes Dr HK Mahajan, head of department, anaesthesia at ISIC.

“Don’t ignore the booster dose,” he said.

With an aim to encourage the eligible population to avail the additional shot, hospital chains are promoting the vaccination drive on the premise of waning immunity after six months of the previous shot.

“Precautionary dose or boost-up is absolutely important to maintain or enhance immunity. We would like to encourage everyone to make use of this opportunity,” Dr Sandeep Budhiraja, group medical director, Max Healthcare told News18.com, adding that science says the “chances of severe disease or death are significantly reduced after taking it. Booster shots are a must, especially for those with pre-existing health conditions or the elderly population”.

However, top chains, including Max Healthcare, Apollo Hospitals and Fortis Healthcare, did not share the number of people who got the booster shots since April 10.

