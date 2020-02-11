Preeti Tomar (AAP) Election Result 2020 Live Updates: Counting of Votes Begin

(Live status depicts real-time status and might not match with the detailed figures below which could be a little delayed)

Preeti Tomar is a Aam Aadmi Party candidate from Tri Nagar constituency in the 2020 Delhi Assembly elections. Her profession according to the election affidavit filed with the Election Commission is: Self Employed. Preeti Tomar's educational qualifications are: Post Graduate and is 50 years old.

Her total declared assets are Rs. 1.9 crore which includes Rs. 63.1 lakh in moveable assets and Rs. 1.3 crore as immoveable assets. Her total declared income is Rs. 10.9 lakh of which Rs. 3.7 lakh is self income. Preeti Tomar's has total liabilities of Rs. 1.9 lakh.

This AAP candidate, in the election affidavit mentioned 0 criminal cases registered against Her.

Candidates contesting in the 2020 Delhi Assembly elections from Tri Nagar are: Aruna (BSP), Kamal Kant Sharma (INC), Tilak Ram Gupta (BJP), Preeti Tomar (AAP), Devanand Ram (PM), Sudhir Kumar (VPI), Subhash (ASP), Baljeet (IND).

Follow the live updating tables to know the live election result status of Preeti Tomar (AAP) in 2020 Tri Nagar elections.

Get Delhi elections 2020 live results and details of all seats and each and every candidate.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.