Delhi result tally
00/70 seats
(36 seats to win)
|Alliance
|BJP+
|INC+
|AJSU
|JVM
|OTH
|Wins + Leads
|00
|00
|00
|00
|00
Assembly constituency resultsAll Seats
Preeti Tomar (AAP) Election Result 2020 Live Updates: Preeti Tomar of AAP Trailing
Live election result status of Preeti Tomar (प्रीति तोमर) of Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) in Tri Nagar seat in the 2020 Delhi Assembly / Vidhan Sabha elections. Check if Preeti Tomar has won or lost, is leading or trailing.
LiveStatus
(Live status depicts real-time status and might not match with the detailed figures below which could be a little delayed)Detailed Results
Live election result status of Preeti Tomar (प्रीति तोमर) of Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) in Tri Nagar seat in the 2020 Delhi Assembly / Vidhan Sabha elections. Check if Preeti Tomar has won or lost, is leading or trailing.
Preeti Tomar is a Aam Aadmi Party candidate from Tri Nagar constituency in the 2020 Delhi Assembly elections. Her profession according to the election affidavit filed with the Election Commission is: Self Employed. Preeti Tomar's educational qualifications are: Post Graduate and is 50 years old.
Her total declared assets are Rs. 1.9 crore which includes Rs. 63.1 lakh in moveable assets and Rs. 1.3 crore as immoveable assets. Her total declared income is Rs. 10.9 lakh of which Rs. 3.7 lakh is self income. Preeti Tomar's has total liabilities of Rs. 1.9 lakh.
This AAP candidate, in the election affidavit mentioned 0 criminal cases registered against Her.
Candidates contesting in the 2020 Delhi Assembly elections from Tri Nagar are: Aruna (BSP), Kamal Kant Sharma (INC), Tilak Ram Gupta (BJP), Preeti Tomar (AAP), Devanand Ram (PM), Sudhir Kumar (VPI), Subhash (ASP), Baljeet (IND).
- 2020 Results
Follow the live updating tables to know the live election result status of Preeti Tomar (AAP) in 2020 Tri Nagar elections.
Click here for live election results of Preeti Tomar candidate and more details about the Delhi Vidhan Sabha constituency. Follow News18's live update of Delhi election results.
Get Delhi elections 2020 live results and details of all seats and each and every candidate.
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
-
Wednesday 15 January , 2020 Mayawati: Modern India’s Dalit Icon | Rare Interviews | Crux Files
-
Monday 25 November , 2019 How Ajit Pawar May Have Changed Maharashtra’s Political Dynamics | Crux+
-
Sunday 05 January , 2020 Mamata Banerjee: Turbulent Ally, Fiery Enemy | Rare Interviews | Crux Files
-
Wednesday 06 November , 2019 Babri Masjid-Ram Mandir Case History | Rare Interviews | Crux Files
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Bigg Boss 13: John Cena Roots For Asim Riaz's Win, Once Again Shares His Pic on Instagram
- Tara Sutaria Looks Gorgeous As She Poses With Boyfriend Aadar Jain and His Family; See Here
- Ex-Bigg Boss Contestant Kamya Panjabi's Wedding Functions Begin With Haldi Ceremony, See Pics
- Adam Gilchrist Smoking Brett Lee for a Clean Six Has Brought Back the Vintage Gilly Nostalgia
- FIH Hockey Pro League 2020: India Lose 1st Match of Tournament as They Go Down to Belgium