English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
'Prefix Mujahid to Name': In Fight Against Communal Hatred, Srinagar's Dy Mayor Advises Muslims
Srinagar's Deputy Mayor Sheikh Mohammad Imran that Islam is misinterpreted by some sections of media and hence he will prefix 'Mujahid' to his name to dispel misconception.
Image for representation only. (Associated Press)
Loading...
Srinagar: Srinagar's Deputy Mayor Sheikh Mohammad Imran Friday asked Kashmiri youths to add the prefix 'mujahid' to their names to send a strong message that the term is in no way related to terrorism and also to defeat those fighting elections stoking "communal hatred".
"The word 'mujahid' means one who is engaged in jihad (holy war) and a protector who strikes against evil and advocates truthfulness. Every Muslim should be a 'mujahid' and there is no harm in using this prefix. Jihad is a spiritual fight against the enemy. Our religion is being misinterpreted by some sections of media," he said in a statement here.
According to him, the term 'mujahid' has been always used in a negative way by the media. "I will use the prefix 'mujahid' at every place where my name will be used. We are not terrorists.
'Mujahid' is in no way related to any kind of terrorism." Referring to BJP leaders, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi, prefixing their social media handles with the word 'chowkidar', Imran said, "I am not against that. I can appeal to my people to use the prefix 'mujahid'."
Imran said he has added 'Mujahid' to his name on Twitter, Facebook and other social media platforms and appealed to Kashmiris to follow him. "It will be a loud and the clear message to people fighting elections stoking communal hatred," he said. He also said every Kashmiri wants peace and resolution to the Kashmir issue but not at the cost of sacrifices of the youth.
"The word 'mujahid' means one who is engaged in jihad (holy war) and a protector who strikes against evil and advocates truthfulness. Every Muslim should be a 'mujahid' and there is no harm in using this prefix. Jihad is a spiritual fight against the enemy. Our religion is being misinterpreted by some sections of media," he said in a statement here.
According to him, the term 'mujahid' has been always used in a negative way by the media. "I will use the prefix 'mujahid' at every place where my name will be used. We are not terrorists.
'Mujahid' is in no way related to any kind of terrorism." Referring to BJP leaders, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi, prefixing their social media handles with the word 'chowkidar', Imran said, "I am not against that. I can appeal to my people to use the prefix 'mujahid'."
Imran said he has added 'Mujahid' to his name on Twitter, Facebook and other social media platforms and appealed to Kashmiris to follow him. "It will be a loud and the clear message to people fighting elections stoking communal hatred," he said. He also said every Kashmiri wants peace and resolution to the Kashmir issue but not at the cost of sacrifices of the youth.
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Listen To What Leaders Said Post Voting: Lok Sabha Elections Phase 1
-
Thursday 11 April , 2019
The Noida Village | With No Road To Noida
-
Thursday 11 April , 2019
Elections 2019: Vote For Change, Vote Without Fear, Says Jaganmohan Reddy
-
Thursday 11 April , 2019
Elections 2019: BJP Muzaffarnagar Candidate Sanjeev Balyan Discusses Ajit Singh & More
-
Thursday 11 April , 2019
Elections 2019: Municipal Commissioner of Vijayawada Explains Simultaneous Voting
Listen To What Leaders Said Post Voting: Lok Sabha Elections Phase 1
Thursday 11 April , 2019 The Noida Village | With No Road To Noida
Thursday 11 April , 2019 Elections 2019: Vote For Change, Vote Without Fear, Says Jaganmohan Reddy
Thursday 11 April , 2019 Elections 2019: BJP Muzaffarnagar Candidate Sanjeev Balyan Discusses Ajit Singh & More
Thursday 11 April , 2019 Elections 2019: Municipal Commissioner of Vijayawada Explains Simultaneous Voting
Live TV
Recommended For You
- SpaceX Falcon Heavy Triple Landing: A Look at Technology Powering the World’s Heaviest Rocket
- Priyanka Chopra on Marrying Nick Jonas: I Judged a Book by Its Cover
- Student of The Year 2 Trailer: Fierce Competition and Complicated Love Brewing at St. Teresa's
- Game of Thrones Season 8: 3 Fan Theories You Should Seriously Consider
- PewDiePie Asked to Delete T-Series Diss Tracks, He Whines About Having to Follow Indian Laws
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results