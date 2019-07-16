Take the pledge to vote

Pregnant Daughter Killed by Father in Mumbai's Ghatkopar for Marrying Against his Wishes

The body of Meenakshi Brijesh was found in a pool of blood with her throat slit on Sunday morning. Investigations showed that 20-year-old Meenakshi was killed around 9:30 pm on Saturday.

News18.com

Updated:July 16, 2019, 12:31 PM IST
Image for representation.
Mumbai: A 55-year-old man was arrested in Mumbai’s Ghatkopar for stabbing and killing his pregnant daughter for marrying against his wishes on Monday. Rajkumar Chaurasiya was angry over his daughter Meenakshi Brijesh for eloping with Brijesh Chaurasiya, a distant relative, police said.

According to a report in Hindustan Times, the body of Meenakshi Brijesh was found in a pool of blood with her throat slit on Sunday morning. Investigations showed that 20-year-old Meenakshi was killed around 9:30 pm on Saturday.

Meenakshi had married Brijesh Chaurasiya in Satna, Madhya Pradesh and then came to Mumbai where Brijesh runs a paan shop. According to the police, Rajkumar had fixed Meenakshi’s wedding to another man in March. Meenakshi had refused to the marriage and eloped with Brijesh.

Police added that the father was angry over his daughter not obeying him. He also suspected that Meenakshi was pregnant before her marriage, which he feared would become a gossip in their village.

Rajkumar asked Meenakshi to meet him in Ghatkopar, Mumbai on Saturday evening on the pretext of giving money to buy new clothes. When the two met, Rajkumar droped some money. When Meenakshi bent, Rajkumar attacked her with a sharp weapon on her neck and head, said Police.

On Sunda, the police questioned Meenakshi’s parents. Rajkumar initially reacted violently when the police questioned him. The police traced Rajkumar’s mobile location which matched with Meenakshi’s placing him at the spot of the crime. Rajkumar finally confessed to his crime. The police has charged him for murder under section 302 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC), reported Hindustan Times.

