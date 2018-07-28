GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
Powered by cricketnext logo
»
1-min read

Pregnant Goat Dies After Being Raped by 8 Men in Haryana's Mewat

The goat owner, Aslu, registered a police complaint on Thursday, naming Savakar, Haroon, Jaffar and five others for raping his pregnant goat.

News18.com

Updated:July 28, 2018, 10:33 PM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
Pregnant Goat Dies After Being Raped by 8 Men in Haryana's Mewat
Representative image: AFP
Loading...
New Delhi: A pregnant goat was allegedly sodomised by eight men in in Haryana’s Mewat after which the animal died. Police is now waiting for the reports of a medical examination to confirm the assault.

The goat owner, Aslu, registered a police complaint on Thursday, naming Savakar, Haroon, Jaffar and five others as accused, reported ANI.

Five others are yet to be identified. All of the eight accused are absconding.

According to ANI, Nagina police station in-charge Rajbir Singh said that the incident allegedly happened on Wednesday night while the complaint was filed the next day.

Reports suggest the group of accused are drug addicts who abused the animal at a deserted house, following which the pregnant animal died.

Animal rights organization PETA India took to Twitter, “We worked with the police in filing FIR against the accused. They're expected to be arrested soon! Please join us in urging the govt. for stricter penalties, for those who abuse animals.”

Also Watch

| Edited by: Sanchari Chatterjee
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp

Video Wall

What Can India Expect From Pakistan's Next PM?

What Can India Expect From Pakistan's Next PM?

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Loading...