Pregnant Goat Dies After Being Raped by 8 Men in Haryana's Mewat

A pregnant goat was allegedly sodomised by eight men in in Haryana’s Mewat after which the animal died. Police is now waiting for the reports of a medical examination to confirm the assault.The goat owner, Aslu, registered a police complaint on Thursday, naming Savakar, Haroon, Jaffar and five others as accused, reported ANI.Five others are yet to be identified. All of the eight accused are absconding.According to ANI, Nagina police station in-charge Rajbir Singh said that the incident allegedly happened on Wednesday night while the complaint was filed the next day.Reports suggest the group of accused are drug addicts who abused the animal at a deserted house, following which the pregnant animal died.Animal rights organization PETA India took to Twitter, “We worked with the police in filing FIR against the accused. They're expected to be arrested soon! Please join us in urging the govt. for stricter penalties, for those who abuse animals.”