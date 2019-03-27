English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Pregnant Indian-Australian Nurse Killed While Talking to Hubby on Video Call, Man's Lover Suspected
The woman's family suspects her NRI husband's hand in the murder due his alleged extra-marital affair.
Representational Image (Reuters)
New Delhi: A pregnant Indian-Australian nurse has been found dead outside her parents's home in Punjab's Ferozepur. The woman's family suspects her NRI husband's hand in the murder due his alleged extra-marital affair.
The deceased has been identified as 29-year-old Ravneet Kaur, a resident of Bagge Ki Pippal village, 8 km from Ferozepur. Kaur married Chandigarh resident Jaspreet Singh in 2013, and the couple has a four-and-a-half-year-old daughter and expecting their second child.
Singh, who is settled in Australia, has been booked on the complaint of Kaur's father Harvinder Singh. "Harvinder told police that Jaspreet had developed illicit relations with a girl called Kiran in Australia. Despite Kaur's repeated pleas, Jaspreet was not ready to end his affair. To get rid of his wife, Jaspreet plotted her murder with his paramour's help," Arifke police station in-charge Gurcharan Singh was quoted as saying by Hindustan Times.
While Jaspreet stayed back in Australia, Kiran came to India to execute their plan, the report stated. "On March 14, Kiran along with her associates kidnapped Kaur, who was on a call, from outside her house," HT quoted police sources as saying. Later, the kidnappers strangulated Kaur and threw her body into the canal, alleged the victim's father.
According to a report in Daily Mail, the victim was on a video call with her husband — who was back in Australia — when the incident occurred.
Jaspreet had recently got a permanent resident card of Canada and was supposed to move there from Australia shortly, he added. "The body was handed over to the family after autopsy was conducted on Tuesday," said police.
Police sources said Kiran and her associates have also been named in the FIR. However, there was no official confirmation.
| Edited by: Sumedha Kirti
