Pregnant Migrant Worker Walking Back Home Delivers Baby by Roadside in Telangana's Medak

Hyderabad: A migrant woman worker from Chhattisgarh delivered a baby by the roadside in Telangana's Medak district early on Tuesday.

The woman was walking with her husband and some other migrant workers along National Highway 44 to reach her home state. The incident occurred at Japthi Shivanur village when Anitha Bai developed labour pains. With no vehicle available to shift her to the hospital, the women accompanying her helped her deliver the baby by the roadside.

Alerted by some locals, a police sub-inspector arranged a private ambulance and shifted the woman to a government-run hospital at Ramayampet.

"After receiving a call about the incident, the sub-inspector arranged an ambulance and both the woman and the new-born were shifted to hospital. Both of them are safe," said Nagarjuna Goud, Ramayampet Circle Inspector.

The woman, her husband and others had walked for 70 km as part of their journey to return home.

Risking their lives, migrant workers from various parts of Telangana are trying to return to their home states on foot. Last month, a 12-year-old girl had died while returning to Chhattisgarh.

The Telangana government has announced that 40 special trains will be operated from the state every day over the next week to send migrant workers back to their respective states. The trains from Hyderabad, Warangal, Khammam, Ramagundam, Damaracharla and other places will be operated to Bihar, Odisha, Jharkhand, West Bengal and other states.

The government said migrant workers who have registered their names with the police stations would be allowed to travel by the special trains. The details of the travel will be given at the police stations.

Support the daily wage earners who have been hit the hardest by the COVID-19 crisis. Click here to contribute to the cause. #IndiaGives

The daily News18 Coronavirus COVID-19 newsletter - Get your copy here.

Subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube

First Anniversary Offer: Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO’s annual plan for ₹1/- per day for the first year and claim exclusive benefits worth ₹20,000. Coupon code: PRO365