News18» News»India»Pregnant Mother Slits Throat of 6 Year-old Child in Kerala, Surrenders to Police
Pregnant Mother Slits Throat of 6 Year-old Child in Kerala, Surrenders to Police

Palakkad District Police Chief Viswanath R said the motive behind the crime would be ascertained only after interrogation of the woman.

In a shocking incident, a woman allegedly killed her six year-old son by slitting his throat at her house at Poolakkad here early on Sunday, police said. The woman, who is pregnant, later informed the police about the crime and was taken into custody.

The incident took place at 4 am, they said. Her husband and two other children were asleep in an adjoining room and were not aware of the incident.

Palakkad District Police Chief Viswanath R said the motive behind the crime would be ascertained only after interrogation of the woman.


