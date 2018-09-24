GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
Pregnant Wife Bites Off Delhi Man's Tongue Because of ‘His Looks’, Doctors Doubt He'll Ever Speak Again

The couple, based in Delhi’s Ranhola, had an altercation but patched up later. The woman, who is eight months pregnant, bit her husband’s tongue the next time she kissed him.

PTI

Updated:September 24, 2018, 8:12 AM IST
Pregnant Wife Bites Off Delhi Man's Tongue Because of ‘His Looks’, Doctors Doubt He'll Ever Speak Again
Representative image
New Delhi: A 22-year-old man lost almost half of his tongue after his pregnant wife deliberately bit it off while kissing him, the police said Sunday. The incident was reported from outer Delhi's Ranhola on Saturday night.

Locals said that the woman was not happy as she felt her husband was not good-looking. However, the couple had compatibility issues and had regular fights, the police said, adding the husband is a street artiste.

He had an altercation with his 22-year-old pregnant wife and they later patched up. And the next time she kissed him, she bit almost half of his tongue off, they added. The police were informed by the victim's father about the incident.

The man underwent a surgery at Safdarjung Hospital but doctors said it is difficult to say whether he will be able to talk again, according to the police. The woman has been detained and a case has been registered under section 326 of the IPC, which pertains to voluntarily causing grievous hurt by dangerous weapons or means, punishable with life imprisonment, the police said.

The woman is eight months pregnant and has been detained, they added.

The couple got married on November 20, 2016.
| Edited by: Nitya Thirumalai
