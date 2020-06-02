INDIA

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics : #Coronavirus#BoardResults#COV19 Analytics#IndiaGives
News18 »
1-MIN READ

Pregnant Wild Elephant Dies in River after Villager Feeds Her Cracker-filled Pineapple in Kerala

The issue came to light after a forest officer posted an emotional note on his Facebook page, narrating the death of the elephant in the waters of the Velliyar river. (Image credit: Facebook)

The issue came to light after a forest officer posted an emotional note on his Facebook page, narrating the death of the elephant in the waters of the Velliyar river. (Image credit: Facebook)

The elephant's jaw was broken and she was unable to eat after she chewed the pineapple and it exploded in her mouth, said Chief Wildlife Warden Surendrakumar.

  • PTI
  • Last Updated: June 2, 2020, 11:31 PM IST
Share this:

A pregnant wild elephant in Kerala's Silent Valley Forest fell victim to an act of human cruelty after a pineapple filled with powerful crackers offered by a man exploded in her mouth when she chomped on it, a senior forest officer said on Tuesday.

"Her jaw was broken and she was unable to eat after she chewed the pineapple and it exploded in her mouth. It is certain that she was offered the pineapple filled with crackers to eliminate her," said Principal Chief Conservator of Forests (Wildlife) and Chief Wildlife Warden Surendrakumar.

The incident was reported from the fringe areas of the Silent Valley in Attappadi. Surendrakumar said the elephant died at Velliyar River in

Malappuram district on May 27. He said the post-mortem revealed that the pachyderm was pregnant.

"I have directed the forest officials to nab the culprit. We will punish him for 'hunting' the elephant," he said.

The issue of the pachyderm's tragic death came to light after Mohan Krishnan, a forest officer, posted an emotional note on his Facebook page, narrating the death of the elephant in the waters of the Velliyar River.

"When we saw her she was standing in the river, with her head dipped in the water. She had a sixth sense that she was going to die. She took the Jalasamadhi in the river in a standing position", Krishnan, who was deputed to bring the elephant back to the shore, wrote.

He also posted the photo of the elephant standing in the river water.


Support the daily wage earners who have been hit the hardest by the COVID-19 crisis. Click here to contribute to the cause. #IndiaGives

The daily News18 Coronavirus COVID-19 newsletter - Get your copy here.

Subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube

Share this:
Next Story
corona virus btn
corona virus btn
Loading