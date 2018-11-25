English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Kicked in the Stomach by Husband for Dowry, Thane Woman Loses Baby
A case under IPC sections 315 (act done with intent to prevent child being born alive) and 498-A (husband or in-laws treating a woman with cruelty) was registered against Ganesh Save, the accused, and his parents, police said Saturday.
Image only for representational purpose. (Getty Images)
Thane: Police in Thane district of Maharashtra have registered a case against a man after he allegedly assaulted his pregnant wife which resulted in miscarriage.
Nobody has been arrested in the case yet, police said.
The 31-year-old victim said in the complaint that after her marriage in November last year, she was facing harassment from the in-laws for dowry.
Three days ago, the woman alleged, Ganesh kicked her in the stomach despite knowing that she was pregnant.
She was taken to a hospital Friday after experiencing acute stomach pain. The doctors found that she had suffered a miscarriage, she said.
Kasarvadavli police in the city are conducting further probe.
