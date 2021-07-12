Pregnant Woman Beaten to Death by in-laws Over Dowry in Haryana

An eight-month pregnant woman was allegedly beaten to death by her in-laws over dowry in Nuh district of Haryana. Police said the incident took place in Malab village where the in-laws allegedly hanged her body. Police have booked seven people, including the victim’s husband, on charges of dowry death, but no arrests have been made so far.

The victim’s body was handed over to her family after the postmortem was conducted at Community Health Centre, Nuh. She is survived by her two-year-old son.

The victim’s father Mubeen, who hails from Ali Meo village in Palwal, registered a police complaint against seven people for his daughter’s murder. Shahina got married to Momin five years ago. Mubeen said that he gave as much as he could in dowry to Momin’s family. According to the complainant, Momin’s family demanded a Swift car and Rs 1 lakh in cash, but Mubeen could only arrange Rs 32,000 in cash, 2 kg silver, 20 gm gold, a motorcycle, fridge and other items.

Mubeen claimed that Momin’s family was not satisfied with the dowry, and used to harass Shahina continuously after the marriage. The victim’s father told police that someone from Momin’s family on July 10 informed them that Shahina has been killed. When the woman’s family rushed to her in-laws’ home, they found the dead body of their daughter on a cot.

Shahina’s family accused her in-laws of perpetrating this horror on their daughter. The family said Shahina was first beaten mercilessly and then hanged by her in-laws. Mubeen said the in-laws did not even think about Shahina’s unborn child.

Police officials of Akera station said that they are in search of the accused, and claimed that everyone including the husband will soon be arrested.

