Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
Maharashtra & Haryana Assembly Elections 2019 Latest News
Associate PartnerAssociate Partner
  
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » India
1-min read

Pregnant Woman, Child Electrocuted at Agra Marriage Home as Iron Gate Came in Contact with Live Wire

The child from a nearby slum came strolling by and touched the gate. The woman saw the child in agony and rushed to help, but got electrocuted herself in the process.

IANS

Updated:November 3, 2019, 9:29 AM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
Pregnant Woman, Child Electrocuted at Agra Marriage Home as Iron Gate Came in Contact with Live Wire
Image for representation.

Agra: In a tragic incident, a pregnant woman and a kid died on the spot after they touched the electrified iron gate of a marriage home in Shahid Nagar locality on Saturday.

The police said the iron gate came into contact with a live wire from the electric meter. Since no one knew about it, no precaution had been taken.

Unfortunately, a small kid from a nearby slum came strolling by and touched the gate. A six-month pregnant woman who lived close by saw the child in agony and rushed to help, but got electrocuted herself in the process.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram