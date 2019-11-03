Pregnant Woman, Child Electrocuted at Agra Marriage Home as Iron Gate Came in Contact with Live Wire
The child from a nearby slum came strolling by and touched the gate. The woman saw the child in agony and rushed to help, but got electrocuted herself in the process.
Image for representation.
Agra: In a tragic incident, a pregnant woman and a kid died on the spot after they touched the electrified iron gate of a marriage home in Shahid Nagar locality on Saturday.
The police said the iron gate came into contact with a live wire from the electric meter. Since no one knew about it, no precaution had been taken.
Unfortunately, a small kid from a nearby slum came strolling by and touched the gate. A six-month pregnant woman who lived close by saw the child in agony and rushed to help, but got electrocuted herself in the process.
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Also Watch
-
What Does RBI Putting PMC Bank Under ‘Directions’ Mean? | Crux+
-
Monday 30 September , 2019
Are E-Ciggarettes Toxic Enough To Invite A Blanket Ban? | Crux+
-
Monday 30 September , 2019
Why is U.S President Donald Trump Facing Impeachment? | Crux+
-
Monday 30 September , 2019
Will The Rise In Onion Prices Affect The Outcome Of Upcoming State Polls? | Crux+
-
Monday 30 September , 2019
Howdy, Modi : What did Modi and Trump Gain from the Houston Event? | Crux+
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Shah Rukh Khan Celebrates Birthday with Fans, Thanks Them for Making It Special
- Heidi Klum's Scary Alien Look for Halloween 2019 Takes a Whopping 13 Hours to Create
- Desi Grandad Waiting to Give Out Candy on First Halloween After Beating Cancer is 'Bursting Hearts'
- Mistranslation or Fake Image? AAI's Response to Shabana Azmi's Post is Dividing Twitter
- PUBG Mobile 0.15.5 Beta Update: Season 10, Team Deathmatch Ruins Map, MP5K Gun and More