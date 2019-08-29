Take the pledge to vote

Pregnant Woman Commits Suicide in Delhi, Husband Arrested After Family Alleges Harassment Over Dowry

The woman, identified as Sangeeta, on Monday allegedly jumped from the balcony of the building where she used to live with her husband, police said.

PTI

Updated:August 29, 2019, 10:36 PM IST
Pregnant Woman Commits Suicide in Delhi, Husband Arrested After Family Alleges Harassment Over Dowry
Representative image.
New Delhi:, Aug 29 (PTI) A 23-year-old pregnant woman allegedly committed suicide by jumping from the third floor of a building in Rohini's Sector-2 area, police said on Thursday.

Following the incident, her husband was arrested, they said.

The woman, identified as Sangeeta, on Monday allegedly jumped from the balcony of the building where she used to live with her husband, police said.

The woman, who was five months pregnant, succumbed to injuries on Wednesday. Her family alleged that she was harassed by her husband - Govind and his family over dowry.

Before her death, she had a fight with her husband, police said, adding that no suicide note was recovered.

The victim was rushed to the Jaipur Golden Hospital and was later shifted to the Safdarjung Hospital, where she died during medical treatment, they said.

Govind, a labourer, got married to Sangeeta last year. A case under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code has been registered and the man was arrested, they added.

