Pregnant Woman Denied Treatment in 3 Govt Hospitals; Kerala Human Rights Panel Registers Case

The Kerala State Human Rights Commission has registered a case on its own into the reported denial of treatment by three government hospitals in the state to a pregnant woman, whose baby had died in the womb. According to media reports, eight months-pregnant Meera, a native of Kalluathukkal in neighbouring Kollam district, had sought treatment at two hospitals in her home district and then at the Sree Avittam Thirunal Hospital here after she developed uneasiness, but the authorities were not willing to admit her. When she finally got admitted to the government medical college in Kollam and delivery was carried out, it was found that the baby had died six days ago, the rights panel said here in a statement.

The Commission member V K Beena Kumari asked the Kollam District Medical officer to probe the complaint and the circumstances under which the young woman was denied treatment at the government hospitals.The report has to be submitted within three weeks, the statement added.

