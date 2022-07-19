Pregnant Woman Dies After Being Given Abortion Pill in UP's Aurraiya

A pregnant woman died under mysterious circumstances in the Bidhuna area of Aurraiya district after being given an abortion medicine by her husband.

The woman’s parents have demanded action against her husband and his family.

The police have seized the body and sent it for post-mortem.

Station House Officer (SHO) Prakash Chandra said a case under the relevant sections of Indian Penal Code (IPC) has been registered in this regard.

He said that the post-mortem report will reveal the actual cause of death of the woman. He said law will take its own course if proven that the woman was forcibly given abortion medicine.

According to reports, Geeta Yadav, 27, was married to Vipin Yadav about six years ago.

The two have two daughters and a son. Geeta was five months pregnant at the time of the incident.

According to her parents, her husband gave an abortion medicine to Geeta which led to excessive bleeding.

The relatives took her to a nursing home in Naubasta, where the doctors referred her to the Lala Lajpat Rai (LLR) hospital where she was declared brought dead by the doctors.

