1-min read

Pregnant Woman Dies in Anantnag Hospital, Inquiry Ordered

A pregnant woman, who hailed from a COVID-19 red zone area, died at a maternity hospital in Anantnag district of Jammu and Kashmir, prompting authorities to order an inquiry into the death, officials said.

PTI

Updated:April 26, 2020, 12:17 PM IST
Pregnant Woman Dies in Anantnag Hospital, Inquiry Ordered
Image for Representation.

Srinagar: A pregnant woman, who hailed from a COVID-19 red zone area, died at a maternity hospital in Anantnag district of Jammu and Kashmir, prompting authorities to order an inquiry into the death, officials said.

The woman, who hailed from Kharpora village -- which has been declared a coronavirus red zone by the administration -- in the south Kashmir district, was admitted to maternity and child care hospital Anantnag on Saturday morning, the officials said.

Red zones comprise places which report major outbreak of the virus. The woman, who was pregnant with twins, died at the hospital along with the unborn babies, and after her death, her family members alleged the doctors delayed her treatment as she hailed from a red zone area.

Following the incident, the authorities ordered an inquiry to ascertain facts. "An inquiry has been ordered into the incident and I have asked the inquiry committee to submit its report within two working days," Principal, Government Medical College, Anantnag, Dr Showkat Jeelani told PTI.

He said the inquiry would establish facts in the case. "I do not know it (about allegations of the family) and I do not think the treatment would have been delayed, but it is a matter of inquiry. If the family has a grievance, they can go to the inquiry committee. The truth will definitely come out," he added.

The principal said samples have been taken from the woman as a precautionary measure to check whether she was infected with coronavirus.

