Pregnant Woman, Family Spend Night on Tree as Yamuna Flowed Above Danger Mark in Delhi

New Delhi: A pregnant woman and her family spent an entire night on a tree to save themselves from the waters of the overflowing Yamuna that submerged their hut in Usmanpur area of New Delhi.

Scared witless when the floodwaters entered her house, Noorjahan used a pile of wood to climb the tree to save herself and her two children. When her husband, Jahangir, a rickshaw puller, managed to get back home late in the night he too took shelter on the tree.

The family spent the entire night there and called up police only at 11 am on Wednesday, a government official said. A team of policemen and doctors rushed to the spot and rescued the family around 12 noon.

Noorjahan said that she couldn't dial her husband as she was too frightened to able to think clearly.

Water level of the Yamuna started receding on Wednesday, but the river still continues to flow above the danger mark.

According to the Flood Control Room, the water level came down to 206.50 metres at 5 pm from 206.60 metres at 2 pm.

The river breached the danger mark of 205.33 metres on Monday. Due to inundation of low-lying areas, over 15,000 people living in Yamuna floodplains have been shifted to tents set up by various government agencies, officials said.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.

Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro and gain access to curated markets data, trading recommendations, equity analysis, investment ideas, insights from market gurus and much more. Get Moneycontrol PRO for 1 year at price of 3 months. Use code FREEDOM.