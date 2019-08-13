Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
»
1-min read

Pregnant Woman Gangraped in Rajasthan, Her Partner Commits Suicide; 5 Arrested

The woman was taken to five different locations and raped several times by the three accused. She was then shifted to another place where more people joined in to rape her.

IANS

Updated:August 13, 2019, 5:46 PM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
Pregnant Woman Gangraped in Rajasthan, Her Partner Commits Suicide; 5 Arrested
Representative image.
Loading...

Jaipur: Five people have been arrested and sent to judicial custody for gang-raping a pregnant woman in Rajasthan's Banswara district due to which the victim suffered a miscarriage, police said on Tuesday.

According to police official Babulal Morariya of Sadar Thana, Banswara, "The woman was gang-raped by three friends initially after they forced her onto their bike when she was going out with her partner. They also attacked her partner with a sword and he fainted.

"Later, she was taken to a deserted area where the accused took turns to rape her. They were drunk and were armed," said the police official.

The woman was taken to five different locations and raped several times by the three accused. She was then shifted to another place where more people joined in to rape her.

Meanwhile, her partner returned to his village and committed suicide by hanging himself from a tree within a few hours of the incident as he could not save her from the attack.

Police then started investigations and from his call details, they reached the victim and came to know how the girl was gang-raped so many times, said Morariya.

The incident happened on July 13-14 but came to light only when the accused were arrested.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.

Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro and gain access to curated markets data, trading recommendations, equity analysis, investment ideas, insights from market gurus and much more. Get Moneycontrol PRO for 1 year at price of 3 months. Use code FREEDOM.
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram