Pregnant Woman Held Under 'Love Jihad' Law Alleges Torture by UP Admin, Says Given Injections That Led to Miscarriage

A 22-year-old pregnant woman who was arrested in an alleged case of ‘Love Jihad’ in Uttar Pradesh's Moradabad district has alleged torture by the authorities and said that she was administered injections at a district hospital that led to her miscarriage. The young woman named Pinki was three-to-four months pregnant when she was arrested by the Moradabad police under the forced conversion law for marrying a Muslim man.

While she was sent to a shelter home, her husband and brother-in-law were arrested and sent to jail, allegedly after Bajrang Dal workers complained to the police saying that their marriage was a case of 'Love Jihad'. The CJM Court in Moradabad on Monday ordered for her to be sent back to her in-law's place. It also pulled up the cops for sending the woman to shelter home and arresting her husband.

Speaking to reporters on Tuesday, Pinki said that she was tortured at the shelter home, 'Nari Niketan', for three days and when her condition deteriorated, she was sent to the hospital where the doctors gave her injections which eventually led to a miscarriage.

"I was tortured at the Nari Niketan for three days after which I developed abdominal pain. First they didn’t listen to me but when my condition got serious they took me to the hospital, and after which doctors gave me injections. Once the injections were administered, I started bleeding heavily. Yesterday after my statement at CJM court, my condition deteriorated once again," she said, adding that that she was first administered an injection on December 11 after which she started to bleed lightly. "After two days, four injections were given to me along with some medicine post which heavy bleeding started," she added.

The woman told the court that she was an adult when she had married Rashid, a Muslim, according to her own wish. She also appealed for her husband and brother-in-law to be released soon. "The law helped me a lot, I would like to request to release my husband and brother in law as soon as possible. I had married on my own will on 24th July this year in Dehradun," she said.

Uttar Pradesh Child Protection Commission Chairman Dr Vishesh Gupta, however, dismissed the allegations of a miscarriage, saying that Pinki was shifted to the District Women's Hospital from the shelter home after she complained of an abdominal stomach and is currently under treatment.

On December 6, Pinki and Rashid were going to get their marriage registered when Bajrang Dal activists handed her over to the cops of Kanth police station, who then sent the woman to a shelter home and arrested her husband and brother-in-law on charges of forced conversion. At that time, the woman had said she was 22 years old and had married Rashid five months ago out of her own will. However, the police went on to register a case against the couple, saying that Pinki had no proof of their marriage, and that the cops were acting on a complaint filed by the girl's mother.