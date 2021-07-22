Pregnant Woman Killed By Husband, in-Laws Over Dowry in Bihar’s Nalanda

The dead body of a recently married pregnant woman was found in pieces under Hilsa police station area of Nalanda district in Bihar. The incident took place in Nonia Bigha village where signs of burning the woman with petrol also came to police attention. The victim’s father has accused her husband and in-laws of killing his daughter over dowry.

Arvind Singh has registered a complaint against his daughter’s husband Sanjit Kumar and other five people for the brutal murder. However, authorities are yet to arrest any of the accused.

Arvind’s daughter Kajal married Sanjit on June 27 last year. Sanjit, at the time, was a group D employee in the Indian Railways. However, his recent promotion to the post of TTE prompted his parents to demand an additional Rs 4 lakh in dowry.

The victim’s father said they had given Rs 80,000 to Sanjit’s family in February this year, but the in-laws’ greed for dowry eventually became the reason for his daughter’s untimely demise.

Arvind alleged his family was informed about Kajal’s sudden absence from her in-laws’ house in Nonia Bigha village. The father said that his suspicion of a mishap intensified when Kajal’s phone number also remained unreachable. Kajal’s family then approached police and jointly searched for her.

During the investigation, a dead body with severed parts was found buried in a field in Nonia Bigha. Police also traced signs of the body being burnt at the crime spot. The body was confirmed to be of Kajal.

Station House Officer (SHO) of Hilsa police station, Shyam Kishor Singh, informed that Sanjit and four of his family members have been booked for murder, dowry and other relevant sections of Indian Penal Code (IPC). He said police are raiding several locations to nab the accused.

