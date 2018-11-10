English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Pregnant Woman Killed in Moving Train For Objecting to Smoking by Co-passenger
After a heated argument, the accused Sonu Yadav attacked 45-year-old Chinat Devi in the general bogey of Punjab-Bihar Jallianwala Express.
Image used for representation
Shahjahanpur: A pregnant woman was allegedly strangled to death on a train for objecting to a co-passenger smoking, a senior GRP official said.
On Friday night, Chinat Devi (45) was travelling with her family in the general bogey of Punjab-Bihar Jallianwala Express when she objected to a co-passenger, identified as Sonu Yadav, smoking, GRP police station In-charge, Shahjahanpur, A K Pandey said.
After a heated argument, Yadav attacked the woman and strangled her, Pandey said, adding that the train was stopped at Shahjahanpur and the woman was rushed to a hospital where the doctors declared her dead. The deceased and her family were on their way to Bihar for taking part in Chhat puja festivities, Pandey said.
The accused was arrested and the body was sent for post-mortem, he said.
Reporters Project: Chhattisgarh Adivasis — Their Concerns, Their Voices
Friday 09 November , 2018
12 killed in California Bar Shooting
Tuesday 06 November , 2018
Understanding And Dealing With Hazardous Delhi Pollution
Tuesday 06 November , 2018
Decoding the ‘Green Cracker’ Mystery
Monday 05 November , 2018
Amidst Stubble Burning, Kuldeep Singh Took An Unique Pledge
Reporters Project: Chhattisgarh Adivasis — Their Concerns, Their Voices
Friday 09 November , 2018 12 killed in California Bar Shooting
Tuesday 06 November , 2018 Understanding And Dealing With Hazardous Delhi Pollution
Tuesday 06 November , 2018 Decoding the ‘Green Cracker’ Mystery
Monday 05 November , 2018 Amidst Stubble Burning, Kuldeep Singh Took An Unique Pledge
