Pregnant Woman Killed in Moving Train For Objecting to Smoking by Co-passenger

After a heated argument, the accused Sonu Yadav attacked 45-year-old Chinat Devi in the general bogey of Punjab-Bihar Jallianwala Express.

PTI

Updated:November 10, 2018, 4:10 PM IST
Shahjahanpur: A pregnant woman was allegedly strangled to death on a train for objecting to a co-passenger smoking, a senior GRP official said.

On Friday night, Chinat Devi (45) was travelling with her family in the general bogey of Punjab-Bihar Jallianwala Express when she objected to a co-passenger, identified as Sonu Yadav, smoking, GRP police station In-charge, Shahjahanpur, A K Pandey said.

After a heated argument, Yadav attacked the woman and strangled her, Pandey said, adding that the train was stopped at Shahjahanpur and the woman was rushed to a hospital where the doctors declared her dead. The deceased and her family were on their way to Bihar for taking part in Chhat puja festivities, Pandey said.

The accused was arrested and the body was sent for post-mortem, he said.
