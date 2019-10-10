English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Pregnant Woman Out for Delivery Among 3 Killed as Ambulance Hits Road Divider in Hisar
Ramrati was pregnant with twins and was on way to Agroha Medical College Hospital for delivery, said her father.
Representative image.(Reuters)
Hisar: Three persons, including a pregnant woman, were killed and two others injured when an ambulance carrying them rammed into a road divider near village Balak here, police said on Thursday.
The deceased have been identified as driver Chain Singh, Ramrati and her mother Maya.
Ramrati was pregnant with twins and was on way to Agroha Medical College Hospital for delivery, according to her father.
Ramrati's husband and a villager were also injured in the accident.
