Pregnant Woman Reaches Chhapra From Noida in Search of Lover

A pregnant woman travelled all the way from Noida in Uttar Pradesh to Chhapra, Bihar, in search of her lover who she claimed ditched her after living together for one-and-a-half years. The woman, who is originally from Navdehpur village in Mirzapur district of Uttar Pradesh, met her boyfriend, Ashutosh Singh, while working at a private firm in Noida.

After dating for a while, the two moved in together and lived together for one-and-a-half years. When she started talking about marriage, Ashutosh had reportedly told her that he would marry her after taking her to meet his parents. Three months into her pregnancy, the woman started putting pressure Ashutosh to marry her, but he refused. Instead, he beat her up while demanding that she abort the child. After he left, she tried everything in her power to find him, but to no avail.

The woman has now reached Chhapra following the man’s trail. After reaching the Mashrak police station, she filed an FIR against her boyfriend for sexually exploiting her by manipulating her into getting intimate with him on the pretext of marriage.

The police from the Semri village have confirmed that Ashutosh’s family indeed lives there, but he himself had not visited the village for around two years. His family has been taken in for questioning, and the police are working on finding a lead that might lead to Ashutosh’s whereabouts.

