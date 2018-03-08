Pregnant Woman, Riding Pillion, Dies After Cop Kicks Bike in Trichy District

Enraged over a couple for not obeying his words, a traffic inspector allegedly kicked a two-wheeler and 'killed' a 30-year-old pregnant woman in Tamil Nadu’s Trichy district. The accused has been arrested and remanded.The incident occurred on Wednesday in Thuvakudi on the Trichy–Thanjavur national highway when Usha was riding pillion on a motorcycle along with her husband Raja.According to a Times of India report, traffic policemen gestured the couple to stop during a helmet checking drive near Thuvakudi toll plaza around 7 pm. However, Raja sped away, which enraged the accused police inspector and he chased the couple on a bike.Police officer Kamaraj, who was drunk, kicked the motorcycle from behind, which made the vehicle wobble and the couple fell on the road. A New Indian Express report stated that Usha was run over by a van after falling from the bike.The victim and her husband were immediately rushed to the government hospital in Thuvakudi where she was declared dead.While Kamaraj denied kicking the bike, eyewitnesses said confirmed the incident. Rajendran, an employee of BHEL who witnessed the incident, confirmed having seen the police inspector kicking the bike. The issue was brought to the notice of the superintendent of police, P S C Kalyan who ordered the arrest of the inspector. “The inspector has been taken under our custody and will be remanded soon,” P S C Kalyan said.Following the incident, the local residents gathered at the spot and blocked the highway for a few hours. According to the New Indian Express report, the situation turned violent as some of the agitators started pelting stones at some other police vehicles. The police too retaliated with lathicharge to clear the protesters, severely injuring many.The protesters were pacified only after Deputy Commissioner Sakthi Ganesh arrived at the spot and promised to take necessary action in the matter.