Pregnant Woman Set on Fire By Live-in Partner in Haryana

In a shocking incident, a pregnant woman was allegedly set on fire by her live-in partner in Haryana’s Sonipat on Monday, police said. Police got to know about the incident after a hospital in Delhi informed them about the woman being treated there.

The police have taken the statement of the victim and have lodged a complaint against her partner. Raids are being conducted in different locations to nab her partner.

Police said Pragati and the accused Rahul were in a live-in relationship and were staying in a rented house in Sonipat’s Kundli area.

According to a senior police officer, the woman told the police that Rahul spilled petrol over her and set her on fire with the intention to kill her. He escaped after setting her on fire.

The woman was rushed to a local hospital by her neighbours, who later informed her relatives about the incident. Her family members reached Sonipat and shifted her to a hospital in Delhi for better treatment.

The woman told the police that she was pregnant. Police said that the couple used to often fight after she asked the accused to marry her at the earliest. On the day of the incident, the victim was asking Rahul to contact his parents and inform them about their relationship.

The police have registered an FIR against Rahul under various Indian Penal Code (IPC) sections.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here