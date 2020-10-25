4 in 4 for Kings XI Punjab And Preity Zinta Can't Keep Calm; so can't Fans on Twitter

News18 Logo

india

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics : #IPL2020#CricketCoronavirus#CovidData
News18»India
2-MIN READ

IPL 2020 KXIP vs SRH: Four in Four for Kings XI Punjab And Preity Zinta Can't Keep Calm; so can't Fans on Twitter

preity-zinta-cant-keep-calm-ipl-2020-kxip-vs-srh-four-in-four-kings-xi-punjab-fans-on-twitter-kxip

preity-zinta-cant-keep-calm-ipl-2020-kxip-vs-srh-four-in-four-kings-xi-punjab-fans-on-twitter-kxip

KXIP fans are a jubilant bunch now after the team endured a five-match losing streak and none more than the team's co-owner and passionate fan, Bollywood actor Preity Zinta, who is in the UAE supporting the team alongside families of KXIP players.

auther-image

Cricketnext Staff

Kings XI Punjab are making a beeline to the playoff spots and there seem to be no stopping the KL-Rahul side outfit, as they notched up their four straight wins, the most unlikely one so far, beating Sunrisers Hyderabad by successfully defending the lowest total this IPL season. KXIP fans are a jubilant bunch now after the team endured a five-match losing streak and none more than the team's co-owner and passionate fan, Bollywood actor Preity Zinta, who is in the UAE supporting the team alongside families of KXIP players.

IPL 2020 FULL COVERAGE | IPL 2020 SCHEDULE | IPL 2020 POINTS TABLE | IPL 2020 ORANGE CAP  |  IPL 2020 PURPLE CAP

KXIP have had a bumpy ride in IPL 2020 and they are making a habit of taking every game that they play down to the wire. KXIP have been involved in three Super Overs in this season alone and Zinta's emotions from the stands have been nothing short of a roller coaster ride. From being in a pensive mode when SRH were looking set to canter home against KXIP in Match 43 of IPL 2020 to jumping up and down with elation, Zinta's full array of emotion was on display on Saturday.

'Fuming' David Warner Photo Goes Viral as Hyderabad Botch Easy Chase against Punjab

Heres' the best of the reactions of Preity Zinta captured by the fans on social media:

4 in 4 for Kings XI Punjab And Preity Zinta Can't Keep Calm; so can't Fans on Twitter


Next Story

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...