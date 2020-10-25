4 in 4 for Kings XI Punjab And Preity Zinta Can't Keep Calm; so can't Fans on Twitter

Kings XI Punjab are making a beeline to the playoff spots and there seem to be no stopping the KL-Rahul side outfit, as they notched up their four straight wins, the most unlikely one so far, beating Sunrisers Hyderabad by successfully defending the lowest total this IPL season. KXIP fans are a jubilant bunch now after the team endured a five-match losing streak and none more than the team's co-owner and passionate fan, Bollywood actor Preity Zinta, who is in the UAE supporting the team alongside families of KXIP players.

KXIP have had a bumpy ride in IPL 2020 and they are making a habit of taking every game that they play down to the wire. KXIP have been involved in three Super Overs in this season alone and Zinta's emotions from the stands have been nothing short of a roller coaster ride. From being in a pensive mode when SRH were looking set to canter home against KXIP in Match 43 of IPL 2020 to jumping up and down with elation, Zinta's full array of emotion was on display on Saturday.

Heres' the best of the reactions of Preity Zinta captured by the fans on social media:

After winning the crucial match against SRH ... Everyone to Preity Zinta :- #KXIPvSRH pic.twitter.com/Ti5SsKyzAz— 〽️ (@Samcasm7) October 24, 2020

How it started. How it's going Preity Zinta pic.twitter.com/NzwG01xY0f— Arnab Goswami (@arnab_offical) October 24, 2020

Preity Zinta looked so cute in Today’s #IPL2020 So many emotionsShe is 45 but age is just a number pic.twitter.com/i6EuAuapEs— アンキット Ankit Pahwa (@theankitpahwa) October 24, 2020

Preity Zinta is like an old fine wine, getting better & cute with age #KXIPvSRH pic.twitter.com/GVlnfzBMRi — Tweetera (@DoctorrSays) October 24, 2020

#KXIPvDCMeanwhile KL Rahul to Preity Zinta after winning the match- pic.twitter.com/2g91Xqiuka — Komal Gupta (@motapa_daires) October 20, 2020

Happy For Baby Preity Zinta ❤️ pic.twitter.com/qSNLoQs62Q — Being ABD (@Abd_Mr_360_) October 24, 2020

Preity Zinta watchingKXIP is in the play off race pic.twitter.com/zFeuVlzIPI — irony_boi (@ironical_10) October 24, 2020

#KXIPMatch jeetne ke baad Preity Zinta ko hug krne daudte hue KXIP ke players: pic.twitter.com/ThIXBsmpnI — رومانا (@RomanaRaza) October 24, 2020

Indian premier league ❌Incredible premier league ✅ Weee wonnnnn by 12 runs #KXIPvSRHWhat a matchLove this team so much: @lionsdenkxip pic.twitter.com/pP716FVlSv— Ꭻ Ⴎ Ꮇ Ꭺ Ν (@cool_rahulfan) October 25, 2020

