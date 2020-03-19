Premature to Say Who is Responsible for Jamia Violence, Says HRD Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank

New Delhi: It is premature to say who is responsible for the recent violence in Jamia Millia Islamia in the national capital, HRD Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank said in Rajya Sabha on Thursday.

The government cannot divulge much information about this incident in the Upper House as the matter is subjudice, he said during the Question Hour.

He was asked if the government will set up an enquiry to investigate role of the Delhi Police and recover damage from them.

"When such incidents happen, there are many facts and evidences. It is premature to say who is responsible. The Home Minister has said the culprit will not be spared," Nishank said in the Upper House.

Responding to another query if the government will take videos as evidence to prove Delhi Police's alleged hand in vandalism, the minister said: "I have already said the matter is subjudice. However, many questions and doubts are raised on videos circulated."

Asked if the Centre will compensate for damages incurred by the university, the minister said, "All central universities are fully funded by the central government through UGC. If funds are required, the university can reach out to the UGC."

Jamia Millia Islamia has informed of damage to properties during violence in the campus on December 15, 2019. However, the central library of the University has been opened to students on March 11 after renovation, he said.

Universities are also competent to deal with such incidents, the minister said, adding it is because the central universities are statutory autonomous organisations and all administrative and academic decisions are taken by the universities with the approval of their statutory bodies such as Executive Council and Academic Council.

As per provisions of the Act of the university, the executive council of the university has power for management and administration of revenue and property, he added.

