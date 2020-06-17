‘Premeditated’ Action by Beijing Led to Galwan Violence, Foreign Minister Jaishankar Tells Chinese Counterpart

India's External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Wednesday spoke to his Chinese counterpart against what he said was an attempt to erect a structure in Indian-controlled territory that had led to border clashes, said the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) in a statement.

Jaishankar and Wang Yi, one of China's most senior diplomats, agreed on the call that “neither side would take any action to escalate matters and instead, ensure peace and tranquility”, added the statement.

Jaishankar and Wang held the telephonic conversation in the wake of Monday night's violent clash between the two armies in Galwan Valley in which 20 Indian Army personnel, including a Colonel, were killed.

Jaishankar conveyed the Indian government's protest in the strongest terms on the violent face-off in Galwan Valley on June 15. According to the statement, Jaishankar recalled that at the meeting of senior military commanders held on June 6, an agreement was reached on de-escalation and disengagement along the Line of Actual Control (LAC).

"Ground commanders were meeting regularly to implement this consensus throughout the last week. While there was some progress, the Chinese side sought to erect a structure in Galwan valley on our side of the LAC. While this became a source of dispute, the Chinese side took pre-meditated and planned action that was directly responsible for the resulting violence and casualties. It reflected an intent to change the facts on ground in violation of all our agreements to not change the status quo," he said

Jaishankar in the call said this unprecedented development would have a serious impact on the bilateral relationship between the two nations.

"The need of the hour was for the Chinese side to reassess its actions and take corrective steps. The two sides should scrupulously and sincerely implement the understanding that was reached by the Senior Commanders on June 6," said the statement. "Troops of both sides should also abide by the bilateral agreements and protocols. They should strictly respect and observe the line of actual control and should not take any unilateral action to alter it."

The statement said that both ministers agreed that the overall situation would be handled in a responsible manner, and both sides would implement the disengagement understanding of June 6 sincerely. "Neither side would take any action to escalate matters and instead, ensure peace and tranquillity as per bilateral agreements and protocols," it added.

